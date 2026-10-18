Drone footage/Massive turnout!

Drone footage shows the large turnout at the student protest that has been taking place in the capital for six days.

Despite the tensions recorded the previous day, when the protest was accompanied by intense clashes, citizens have returned to the streets today for another large gathering against the government.

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Following the footage from yesterday’s protest, which resembled scenes from a war zone, it appears that citizens have not been intimidated and turnout is once again massive today.

Meanwhile, it appears that the number of officers deployed on the ground has also increased.

This morning, measures had been taken to “strip” the boulevard’s sidewalks of their stone paving in order to remove the protesters’ only “weapon” for self-defense.

Meanwhile, today’s protest saw several clashes between police and protesters, with tear gas and high-pressure water also used in an attempt to disperse the crowd.