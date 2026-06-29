Discover today’s horoscope forecast for June 29, 2026

Aries

Other people may have set certain rules to follow, but you know you are far above and beyond those rules. If anyone can find a way to get around them, it’s you. Use your magic and let your talent shine.

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Taurus

Keep up the good work you started yesterday. Don’t slow your pace. If you have more energy today than you did yesterday, channel it into work instead of letting it go to waste.

Gemini

Look to foreign markets, foreign companies, and/or foreign people to give you the boost you need. No matter what you are working on at this point, you will receive a favorable surge of energy when you turn elsewhere for answers.

Cancer

Unfortunately, the path you are on has led you to an obstacle today. You certainly have the energy to carry your task through to the end, but somewhere along the way you have lost sight of your true purpose. You may want to review the plan.

Leo

The opposition has gained major support lately. Suddenly, you are asking yourself, what have you done? Have you actively won the support of others? If not, you may need to think about doing so. The sooner, the better.

Virgo

Fantastic opportunities will present themselves today. Think on a broad scale. You will do much better than you can imagine. If you are giving a job interview in person or virtually, ask for a higher salary than you might have initially accepted.

Libra

Someone you work with is likely to abuse his or her position of power today. Just because he or she has authority over you does not mean this person is allowed to disrespect you. Be careful not to let a situation go too far.

Scorpio

To succeed today, you need to be more aggressive in your approach. Others are doing exactly that, and you will find that if you do not follow their example, you will be left behind. Be assertive when it comes to making your contribution.

Sagittarius

A difficult power struggle will erupt today regarding your work, and it most likely will not be pretty. Other people are “armed” and ready to fight. You need to be as well. Just make sure you do not get too carried away. Remember, it is just a job.

Capricorn

A pushy co-worker may seem like a threat to you, but on closer inspection, you will see that if you work together with this person, you will actually achieve a great deal. There is no need to see others as enemies when they are really allies.

Aquarius

Your tendency may be to search for days to find every possible pitfall, but for now, there is no time for that. Instead, you need to move forward. Have faith in yourself and start acting instead of planning.

Pisces

Do not let anyone hold you back. Your time is too precious to be wasted on unimportant matters. Today you have the ability to make major progress in your work. Most of this great progress will happen when you work independently of others.