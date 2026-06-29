Dimitrieska-Kocoska: From July 1, customs tariffs on 70 raw materials and intermediate products will be reduced

Parliament today approved amendments to the Customs Tariff Law, under which lower customs rates will apply from July 1, 2026, to 70 products used by domestic industry as raw materials and intermediate goods.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the measure is aimed at strengthening the export competitiveness of domestic companies, encouraging investment, opening new jobs, and ensuring higher foreign currency inflows into the country. The institution emphasizes that the amendments were drafted in consultation with chambers of commerce and are a continuation of the reforms launched last year, when the first reduction in customs rates took effect on July 1, 2025, bringing them down to 50 percent of the level of the rates applicable in the European Union.

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With the legal amendments, customs rates are being brought further into line with those in force in the European Union, in accordance with the provisions of the Government’s 2024-2028 Work Program and commitments to increase the competitiveness of the domestic economy. The reduction of these rates is expected to lower costs for companies, especially in the processing industry, as well as create more favorable conditions for production and exports.

The new amendments provide for the full harmonization of customs rates for these products with the rates applied in the European Union, while also taking into account the rules of the World Trade Organization.

“With the adoption of this law, we are sending a clear message that we are committed to creating a more competitive and more sustainable domestic economy. From July 1, companies will face lower costs for purchasing raw materials and intermediate goods, which will directly affect their productivity, competitiveness, and export potential. Our goal is for domestic companies to have conditions comparable to those in the European Union, to invest more, open new jobs, and create added value in the economy,” said Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska-Kocoska.

She stressed that the Government continues to implement policies that guarantee a predictable and favorable business environment, as well as a strong partnership with the business community, with the ultimate aim of accelerating economic growth and ensuring higher living standards for citizens.

This measure will provide direct support to the automotive industry, the metal-processing industry, and metallurgy, while it is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of exports, foreign exchange inflows, investments, and the number of jobs.