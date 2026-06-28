Dimal Basha on the third bridge over the Ibar: With Kurti, the debate is no longer about Kosovo’s division

Acting Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Dimal Basha has commented on the construction of the third bridge over the Ibar River, describing it as an important project for bringing citizens closer together and encouraging economic development on both sides of the river.

In a reaction posted on social media, he stressed that the bridge is being built with the aim of further strengthening the connection between the north and the south of the country.

Të lidhura

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“The third bridge over the Ibar River is being built, strengthening the connection between citizens and the opportunity for economic development on both sides of the river. Our work is connecting the north and the south even more,” Basha wrote.

He also published the full post:

“The third bridge over the Ibar River is being built, strengthening the connection between citizens and the opportunity for economic development on both sides of the river. Our work is connecting the north and the south even more.

With Prime Minister Kurti, the debate is no longer whether Kosovo is being divided, but how much we are bringing it closer together.

We continue with good work!”


Shtuar 28.06.2026 11:48

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