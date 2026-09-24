Tedi Malaveci again takes leadership of the National Chamber of Private Judicial Bailiffs for the 2026–2030 period

The membership of the National Chamber of Private Judicial Bailiffs has once again placed its trust in Tedi Malaveci, re-electing him as chairman for the next four years, from 2026 to 2030.

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The decision was taken on September 24, during the meeting of the Chamber’s General Assembly. In the same session, in addition to the head, other leadership structures were elected that will administer the institution in the coming term.

In his career, Malaveci has significantly influenced the strengthening of the legal framework of forced execution. He has actively participated in drafting laws and regulations, as well as in the preparation of key documents for the standardization of bailiff procedures in Albania.

One of his most notable achievements is the “Manual of unified modules for performing procedural bailiff actions,” which is accompanied by a series of directives, regulations, and guides for professional practices.

His professional path began with graduating as a lawyer in 2006, while in 2010 he was certified as a private judicial bailiff. Further, in 2021, through a program of the German government developed by the German Society for International Cooperation, he completed a one-year trainer training and qualified as an “International professional trainer.”

Since 2021, Malaveci also serves as the Executive Director of the National Bailiff Training Center. That same year he was elected a member of the Disciplinary Commission of the National Chamber of Private Judicial Bailiffs, a position he held until 2025.