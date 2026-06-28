Death toll from earthquakes in Venezuela reaches 1,450, around 50,000 people remain missing

The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale that struck Venezuela has risen to 1,450. According to the president of the country’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, 774 buildings have suffered material damage, while another 189 have been completely destroyed.

So far, the number of injured has surpassed 3,150 people.

Të lidhura

None found

“The number of dead has reached 1,450, women and men who lost their lives after the most brutal natural disaster our country has ever experienced in its history,” Rodriguez said.

According to the United Nations, nearly 50,000 people are still reported missing.

On the ground, rescue teams with around 25,000 workers continue their race against time as they search for people trapped under the rubble. As a result of the two powerful tremors, 12,721 people have been forced to leave their homes.

Images of the damage were filmed by a helicopter from the Los Angeles Fire Department during a flight over the city of La Guaira.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 22:19

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