Deadline for complaints closes, five submissions filed with PZAP against final results announced by the CEC

The deadline for submitting complaints against the final results of the early elections for the Assembly of Kosovo, announced by the Central Election Commission (CEC), has expired.

According to information made public by the Electoral Complaints and Appeals Panel (PZAP), political entities have submitted a total of five complaints.

Të lidhura None found

Of these, two complaints were filed by the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), one by the Serb List, and two by the New Democratic Party (Nova Demokratska Stranka – NDS).

PDK based its two complaints on claims of missing votes, while the Serb List and the New Democratic Party raised objections over irregularities related to ballot papers.

The CEC spokesperson, Valmir Elezi, also spoke on the matter, saying that the institution does not comment on complaints while they are under review.

“The Central Election Commission does not comment on matters that are in the appeals process. As in every case, within the deadline, the CEC will respond to the request of PZAP, the institution competent to review complaints in the electoral process, clarifying all necessary issues,” Elezi said.

He also announced that the process of certifying the results will take place only after the appeals procedures are concluded and the relevant institutions have issued their decisions.

“Since several complaints have been submitted against the final results announced by the CEC, the CEC will await the decisions of PZAP and the Supreme Court, implement their decisions if they contain obligations for the CEC, and only then will it be able to proceed with certifying the final results of the early elections for the Assembly of Kosovo,” Elezi said.