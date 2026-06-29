Day 30 of the protest in Tirana, criminal proceedings launched against 31 participants

The protest taking place in Tirana entered its 30th day today, while the State Police announced that criminal proceedings have been initiated against 31 citizens.

According to the police, these individuals are accused of the criminal offenses of “Organizing and participating in illegal gatherings and demonstrations,” “Disturbing the public peace,” and “Obstructing the movement of transport vehicles.”

Të lidhura None found

The official statement says that, as part of the procedural actions taken regarding the gathering held in the capital, the Tirana Police structures initiated proceedings against the citizens: Sh. B., B. K., A. J., V. D., A. K., L. K., R. S., I. Rr., S. E., M. Y., J. S., E. L., I. Gj., F. H., I. M., K. P., R. Sh., E. Q., B. S., A. N., A. D., F. H., Xh. P., G. P., Sh. G., I. Xh., D. D., A. K., A. R., R. D. and A. K.

The authorities clarified that the procedural materials have been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for further action.

Meanwhile, participants in this protest, which has continued for 30 consecutive days, have announced that they will carry on in the coming days as well.