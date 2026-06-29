Daut Haradinaj visits veteran Bekim Metaj after the incident in Magurë

Former Alliance deputy Daut Haradinaj paid a visit to Kosovo Army veteran Bekim Metaj, whom he described as “a symbol of national and historical dignity.”

According to Haradinaj, after 25 years of service in uniform, Metaj faced 21 people who had come from Serbia in Magurë, Lipjan, whom he called “criminals,” claiming that three of them had been part of Serbian paramilitary formations during Slobodan Milošević’s regime.

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“As tradition would have it, he did not falter for a single moment. Supported by his family and his village, he managed to neutralize these remnants, three of whom were part of the Serbian paramilitaries from the Milošević era,” Haradinaj wrote.

He also announced that during this visit, together with Gazi, Binaku and Kushtrimi, they expressed their support and respect for Bekim Metaj and his family.

Haradinaj also directed criticism at the institutions, saying that “the state should not remain silent in the face of this phenomenon that it created itself.”

Meanwhile, the event in Magurë, Lipjan, has sparked numerous reactions in recent days, while the case is being handled by the authorities in accordance with legal procedures.

Yesterday, residents of Magurë, Lipjan, signed a petition demanding that the people involved in the recent incident in the village not be allowed to return to Magurë.

The petition was signed during a meeting with residents, where the latest developments surrounding the incident in which KLA veteran Bekim Meta was injured were discussed. At the end of the meeting, it was decided that the petition would be submitted to the Kosovo Police and the Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident had occurred four days earlier when, according to suspicions, a group of people from the Roma community attacked Skënder Shahini in front of his home, as well as KLA war veteran Bekim Meta.

The court in Lipjan has ordered house arrest for KLA veteran and war invalid Bekim Meta, as well as for Skendër Shahini, as parties involved in the incident.