Czech Republic Experiences Its Hottest Heatwave in History, Temperatures Climb to 40 Degrees Celsius

On Sunday, the Czech Republic recorded record temperatures across a large part of its territory. The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMI) announced that half of the country’s 171 weather stations registered higher values than ever before, while more than 95% of them set records for the month of June.

According to specialists, the situation was caused by the arrival of a very warm air mass from the southwest, which brought unusually high temperatures across the country.

Të lidhura

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In some regions, the thermometer climbed above 40 degrees Celsius, while record levels were also reached in Prague. Meteorological authorities stressed that the hot weather will continue in the coming days.

Temperatures of 33-34 degrees Celsius are forecast for the Czech capital, while strong storms are also expected after this heatwave.

Meanwhile, a cold front is expected to bring a partial drop in temperatures in the western part of the country, while eastern regions will continue to face extreme heat.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 11:55

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