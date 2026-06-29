Crash on the Fier-Levan road near Qafa e Koshovicës, two drivers injured

A road accident was recorded a few minutes ago on the Fier-Levan stretch, near Qafa e Koshovicës.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and both drivers were injured by the strong impact. They were urgently taken to the Fier Regional Hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Të lidhura None found

Immediately after the incident, police officers and the investigative team arrived at the accident scene, where they are working to clarify the causes of the collision and restore normal traffic flow.

This road segment is considered a problematic spot for accidents, especially during the summer season, when the number of vehicles traveling on it is higher.