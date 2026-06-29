Court keeps in jail the suspect in the killing of his brother in Kavajë

The Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction in Durrës has ordered the measure of “arrest in prison” for the person suspected of being the perpetrator of the serious incident that occurred in Kavajë on June 25, 2026, where a conflict between two brothers ended with one of them losing his life after being stabbed.

In its decision, the court deemed the arrest in flagrante of the citizen with the initials M.Rr. to be lawful.

Të lidhura None found

According to the determinations in the ruling, M.Rr. is suspected of the criminal offenses of “Murder due to family relationships” and “Production, possession, purchase or sale without a permit of cold weapons.”

The parties may also challenge this decision at the Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction within the legal deadline of five days.