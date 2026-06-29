Court in Mitrovica extends detention by another two months for suspect in fatal stabbing

The defendant A.S., suspected of a fatal stabbing and of injuring the victim’s brother in the Roma neighborhood of Mitrovica, will remain in detention for another two months following a decision by the Basic Court in Mitrovica.

Hateme Haxhaj, spokesperson for the court, told KosovaPress that the Basic Prosecution Office in Mitrovica submitted the request to extend the measure on June 18, 2026.

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According to her, the pre-trial judge in the Serious Crimes Department of the Basic Court in Mitrovica, through a ruling dated 25.06.2026, decided that A.S.’s detention be extended until 25.08.2026.

Haxhaj also announced that the investigation into the case has not yet been completed. She explained that, by order of the pre-trial judge and following a request from the defendant’s defense lawyer, a psychiatric examination of the defendant was ordered.

According to information available to the court, A.S. has been sent to the premises of the Kosovo Institute of Forensic Psychiatry for the conducting and completion of this examination.

The case occurred on May 27, 2026, in the Roma neighborhood of Mitrovica, when one person was killed, while his brother was left injured as a result of a knife attack.

The Basic Prosecution Office in Mitrovica had announced that the victim had sustained injuries to the throat area from a cold weapon — a knife. Immediately after the incident, the suspect was arrested and, by decision of the duty prosecutor of the Serious Crimes Department, was placed in custody.