Citizen Arriving from France Joins Protest: Democrats and Socialists Should Rise Together Against Edi Rama

A citizen who had traveled specifically from France delivered a direct message, saying he had left his job to become part of the popular revolt. He stressed that he has no intention of returning without seeing a profound change in the direction of the government.

“I have been here for 8 days since coming from France, and I am not going back to France without bringing this one down here! I call on Democrats and Socialists — this protest is for the people,” he declared.

Të lidhura

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He went on to call for even greater public participation, with the aim of ensuring the protest achieves its objective.

“I call on everyone to come here and to take a course toward bringing down Edi Rama. I left my job in France and came here; everyone who is here should come! We must hold protests even more massive than in Serbia!”


Shtuar 29.06.2026 20:11

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