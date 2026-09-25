The protest enters its 118th day today as citizens demand Edi Rama and the government step down

Protesters will gather again today in the capital, marking the 118th consecutive day of opposition to the government and Prime Minister Edi Rama.

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The march is expected to continue toward the Prime Minister’s Office, where participants will demand the immediate resignation of the head of government.

The daily protest is continuing with high intensity. Citizens’ anger has been fueled by new state scandals involving the government cabinet, including the disclosure of communications between former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni and Ergys Agasi.

During the 117 consecutive days, participants have used banners and speeches in the square to denounce poor governance, the latest publicly exposed affairs and the rising cost of living.

The organizers and citizens present have emphasized that the demand for Edi Rama’s resignation remains non-negotiable and irrevocable.