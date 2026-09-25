The protest enters its 118th day today as citizens demand Edi Rama and the government step down

Protesters will gather again today in the capital, marking the 118th consecutive day of opposition to the government and Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Të lidhura

None found

The march is expected to continue toward the Prime Minister’s Office, where participants will demand the immediate resignation of the head of government.

The daily protest is continuing with high intensity. Citizens’ anger has been fueled by new state scandals involving the government cabinet, including the disclosure of communications between former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni and Ergys Agasi.

During the 117 consecutive days, participants have used banners and speeches in the square to denounce poor governance, the latest publicly exposed affairs and the rising cost of living.

The organizers and citizens present have emphasized that the demand for Edi Rama’s resignation remains non-negotiable and irrevocable.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 08:56

Tags: , , , ,
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet