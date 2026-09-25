Shocking incident in Brazil/ 31-year-old woman seriously injures her stepfather, who falls from the third floor

Authorities in Manaus, Brazil, are investigating a serious assault in which 31-year-old transgender woman Aurora Naomi La Fay allegedly brutally attacked her 61-year-old stepfather in his apartment.

Të lidhura None found

According to “The Sun,” the 61-year-old man suffered severe injuries to his face and eyes. Because of the wounds inflicted, doctors were forced to remove both of his eyes, while he also lost his ears.

The investigation also includes the allegation that the man may have been sexually assaulted during the incident. La Fay has denied the rape allegation, while authorities are awaiting the results of forensic examinations.

After regaining consciousness, the 61-year-old tried to leave the apartment. Although he could not see, he managed to reach the balcony and fell from the third floor, landing on the roof of a nearby building.

Firefighters and rescue teams found him shortly afterward and took him to hospital. He is currently being treated for the serious injuries he sustained.

During her testimony, La Fay allegedly said that she had used marijuana before the incident and later experienced hallucinations. According to reported statements, she had entered her stepfather’s apartment while he was not there and attacked him after he returned.

The 61-year-old said he could not remember the entire incident, but stated that he remembered her biting him on the face before leaving.

The person leading the investigation described the case as an “episode of extreme violence,” highlighting the seriousness of the injuries the victim suffered inside the apartment.

“The Sun” reports that La Fay and the 61-year-old had known each other for around five years and that their relationship was difficult. The 31-year-old’s mother told police that there had been problems between them, but that no incident of violence had been reported until then.