Check out today’s weather forecast for June 28, 2026

Today, our country will be affected by stable atmospheric conditions. Clear weather is forecast across the entire territory until midday.

Temperatures will reach up to 39°C! Here are the cities where it is expected to be hottest.

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According to the forecast, the weather will be clear across the entire territory until midday. Later, during the afternoon hours, there will be light to moderate cloudiness, mainly in hilly and mountainous areas, while in the evening clear skies will return across the whole country.

The highest temperatures will be recorded in Fier, Elbasan, Shkodër and Berat, where they are expected to reach up to 39°C, making Sunday one of the hottest days of this period.

The wind will blow from the Northeast-Northwest, with an average speed of around 7 m/s, while along the coastline and in valleys it will occasionally reach up to 14 m/s.

Meanwhile, the Adriatic and Ionian seas will have wave heights of force 1-3.