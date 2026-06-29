Challenges facing the judiciary in northern Kosovo and possibilities for returning to institutions discussed

The Advocacy Center for Democratic Culture (ACDC), a non-governmental organization, held a conference titled: “The Judiciary in Northern Kosovo: Challenges, Institutional Representation and Perspectives on Return”.

Representatives of justice institutions, the Kosovo Judicial Council and the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council, as well as representatives of prosecutors’ offices and other stakeholders, took part in the conference to develop a professional dialogue on the functioning of the judicial system in northern Kosovo following the departure of judges, prosecutors and administrative staff from the Serb community.

Të lidhura

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Andrea Lako, Head of the Justice Section at UNMIK, said that despite the difficulties, investments in the judicial system have helped strengthen trust in justice institutions.

“Integration remains one of UNMIK’s main priorities. A judicial system that reflects Kosovo’s diversity is essential, not only for improving access to justice for all communities, but also for fostering trust, strengthening interethnic relations and contributing to long-term stability,” Lako said.

ACDC Executive Director Dushan Radakoviq assessed that returning to institutions is essential, while the engagement of new personnel from the Serb community in the north would, according to him, constitute an important step.

“I think bringing people back to work is important, as this process could also encourage the return of a number of police officers and restore the trust of communities in the north in the institutions. The law is the same for everyone, regardless of who is involved. Institutions are the ones that should serve and help citizens. The judicial and prosecutorial systems are among the state’s main institutions,” he stressed.

It was also said that this conference creates space for the exchange of opinions and experiences among relevant stakeholders, for identifying the main obstacles and for strengthening trust in the justice system.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 13:20

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