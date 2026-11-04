Three police operations in Vlorë: 3 wanted people arrested, including a man sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder in Italy (name)

Three people wanted for different criminal offenses have been caught and arrested by Vlorë police in three operations carried out over the past 24 hours.

Among those arrested is a 47-year-old man sentenced to 20 years in prison for a murder committed in Italy in 2000. He is Maringlen Doga, a Vlorë resident who was located in the “Pavarësia 3” neighborhood.

Të lidhura None found

According to police, he stabbed an Albanian citizen to death in Ravenna following a dispute over a minor matter. An Albanian court recognized the Italian authorities’ ruling and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

A 49-year-old man identified by the initials Y. D., a resident of Bishan, was also arrested. He is accused of cultivating and producing narcotics.

During a search of his home on October 31, 2026, police found and seized about 12 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa and 6 suspected narcotic plants.

Meanwhile, the third operation led to the arrest of a 50-year-old man identified by the initials A. K., a Vlorë resident suspected of committing five thefts during October and November of this year. According to the preliminary investigation, he is suspected of stealing cash, a wallet, a laptop and mobile phones from businesses and individuals in the city of Vlorë.

Police said the case files for all three incidents have been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for further action.