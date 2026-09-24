Tragedy in Romania, two British nationals die after van gets trapped between two trucks

A serious accident in Caraș-Severin county, Romania, claimed the lives of two women from the United Kingdom this afternoon.

Të lidhura

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Local media reports indicate that the van-type vehicle the victims were traveling in ended up crushed between two heavy vehicles after a collision with fatal consequences.

Despite the intervention of rescue teams, the two women remained trapped in the severely deformed vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the van veered into the opposite lane, initially colliding with a truck traveling in the correct direction.

The impact was so strong that it turned the van back into the proper lane, where it was then struck by a second truck and a pickup. After this, the vehicle remained trapped between two trucks and the passengers lost their lives instantly.

Photographs from the scene of the tragedy attest to the devastating extent of the accident, with the van appearing completely destroyed and trapped between high-tonnage vehicles.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 21:32

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