Blushi at the European Parliament: Without the rule of law, Albania cannot move toward the EU; Rama has depopulated the country, Meta is being held in pretrial detention without evidence

Tedi Blushi, chairman of the Freedom Party’s parliamentary group, held meetings at the European Parliament with MEP Marco Tarquinio, head of the Delegation for Relations with Albania, as well as with Konstantinos Arvanitis, rapporteur on the rule of law.

During these meetings, Blushi presented his concerns regarding the political climate in Albania, the functioning of the rule of law, and the level of corruption, while accusing the government of misgovernance and control over institutions.

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According to him, the consequences of this misgovernance have led to a mass departure of young people, placing Albania among the countries hardest hit by depopulation in the region.

“Corruption and the criminalization of the state have depopulated Albania more than any other country in the region. This is also why young people have risen up in massive protests, demanding the non-negotiable departure of Edi Rama,” he said.

Blushi also declared that corruption has severely damaged the rule of law and that judicial reform, in his assessment, has failed in confronting this phenomenon.

As proof of this, he cited the Transparency International report, emphasizing that Albania has been ranked 11 places lower than a year earlier.

“Alongside the increase in the number of arrests, corruption has also increased. Impunity has become a system,” Blushi said.

He went on to accuse justice institutions of being used politically, focusing in particular on the case of Freedom Party president Ilir Meta.

“The new justice system is being used politically. Ilir Meta has been held in pretrial detention for two years, without any evidence and without any criminal fact against him. This situation reminds one of the kidnapping of Aldo Moro,” Blushi said.

In conclusion, Blushi stressed that Albania cannot advance on the path of European integration without guaranteeing the rule of law and without respecting the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The dramatic consequences of Edi Rama’s misgovernance have depopulated the country of its youth.

Corruption and the criminalization of the state have depopulated Albania like no other country in the region.

This is why young people today have risen up in massive protests for the non-negotiable departure of Edi Rama.

Corruption has destroyed the rule of law. Judicial reform failed to fight corruption. An indicator of this is the Transparency International report, which ranks Albania 11 places lower than a year earlier.

Progressively, as the number of arrests has increased, corruption has also grown. Impunity has become a system.

The new justice system is being used politically. President Meta has been held in pretrial detention for 2 years, a scene that recalled the kidnapping of Aldo Moro.

Meta is in pretrial detention without any evidence and without any criminal fact against him.

There can be no integration into the European Union without a rule of law state and without respect for the European Convention,” Blushi said, among other things.