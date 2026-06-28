Berisha on “Albanian Files”: The 523 projects require transparency, funding should be verified by Eurojust and Europol

Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha has reacted following Prime Minister Edi Rama’s monologue about the book “Albanian Files,” presenting the publication as evidence of a lack of transparency and calling for an investigation into the origin of the funding for the projects included in it.

In a video message addressed to citizens, Berisha emphasized the 523 projects presented in the book. He raised suspicions about how they were financed and called on Eurojust, Europol and Interpol to verify the source of the payments made for the studios and the projects.

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According to Berisha, the book does not reflect the government’s achievements, but rather a model of governance in which decision-making, he said, is concentrated in the hands of the prime minister. He also stressed that the publication does not provide explanations for issues related to transparency and the funding of the projects.

The PD leader also made accusations of a conflict of interest, as he mentioned the area of Gjipe Canyon. In this case, he claimed that the laws had been violated to benefit the prime minister’s family interests.

In closing his reaction, Berisha also addressed the announced “Urban Renaissance 2.0” program, which he said would bring further public spending, repeating the opposition’s accusations about the way state funds are used.