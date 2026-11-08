Bardhi condemns the 5-million-lek fine imposed on a 17-year-old: An inhumane act, the police should cancel it

The leader of the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, Gazment Bardhi, has reacted to the imposition of a 5-million-lek fine on a 17-year-old activist. In comments to News24, the minor said that his family is facing financial difficulties and that his mother has passed away.

According to Bardhi, punishing the minor is brutal, cruel and unacceptable, as he is an orphaned child whom the state should support and protect.

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He called on the State Police to revoke the administrative measure imposed on the 17-year-old.

Gazment Bardhi’s reaction:

Imposing a 5-million-lek fine on an orphaned child simply because he took part in a protest constitutes not only a violation of the law, but also a cruel, inhumane and wholly unacceptable act.

The state’s duty is to care for this child, protect him and ensure the rights to which he is entitled, not to frighten, fine or arbitrarily punish him.

Strongly condemning this inhumane act, I call on the Director General of the State Police to set aside, even if only for a few moments, his political allegiance and service to Edi Rama, revoke the fine imposed on this child and demonstrate that, in carrying out his duties, he still retains a shred of humanity.

The police should serve citizens, not those in power. Likewise, the state cannot become a tool for intimidating or punishing the most vulnerable people.