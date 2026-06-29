Balla on the protest: The DP is not recognized as an intermediary, “this initiative has been snatched from those who started it”

From the Presidency of the Assembly, the head of the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group, Taulant Balla, told the media that the socialists will not accept the Democratic Party’s request for a motion with debate regarding the protesters’ demands, because, according to him, the DP is not recognized as an interlocutor between the SP and the protest.

Commenting on the civic protest in Tirana, which today enters its 30th day, Balla said that it has now turned into a deflated balloon.

Të lidhura

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“The group meeting was focused on our parliamentary agenda and, at the same time, I was informed by the parliamentary group of the position we will take regarding several requests for a motion with debate.

As for a DP request, read out from the protest, I neither accept nor recognize Sali’s party as an interlocutor between us and the protest.

I have respect for all those who will take part in the protest over issues related to concerns about environmental standards in a vital investment for the country’s economy in Zvërnec, which will necessarily be carried out, because it represents a major opportunity. I have also said before in my positions that this protest has involved elements which, both when they inflated it and now that this balloon has deflated… have been tourist competition and hostile foreign interference. This balloon has now burst in front of the eyes of Albanians.

This is not only about a protest that began over an act we all condemn; the violence in Zvërnec was unacceptable. Today that issue has been left in oblivion, and the only ones talking about it now are us.

Today, the protest has been stolen from those who started it,” Balla said.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 12:35

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