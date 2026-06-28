Australian tourist Amy Lecons out of danger after being bitten by a viper in Valbona

Australian tourist Amy Lecons, who was bitten by a viper in a remote area of the Albanian Alps, is in good health thanks to the immediate response of medical teams, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said.

According to the ministry, as soon as notification of the incident was received, teams from the Summer Health Center in Valbona intervened without delay, providing the patient with first aid on the spot and then organizing her transport to health facilities for specialized treatment.

Të lidhura

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“In the heart of the Albanian Alps, even in the most remote mountain areas, our health structures remain on full alert to guarantee the safety and life of every tourist,” the ministry said in its statement.

The ministry stressed that the professionalism, coordination and dedication of health personnel, together with the help of local residents, made it possible for the tourist to receive the necessary treatment and now be out of danger.

Amy Lecons herself also posted a video on social media filmed during the difficult moments after the bite, in which she shows how she sought help and how the intervention unfolded.

“I’ve been bitten by a snake. I’ve been in contact with the guesthouse and they could hear me when I was calling for help. I didn’t see the snake, but I feel very sick,” she says in the video she posted.

In the continuation of her account, the tourist says that after receiving treatment and care from the medical staff, she returned to the guesthouse to continue recovering.

The case highlights the readiness of health structures operating during the tourist season in the country’s mountainous areas, ensuring a rapid response even in emergencies that occur in difficult terrain.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 23:03

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