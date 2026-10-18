AUDIO/ Salianji publishes recording and accuses Albert Nushi of manipulating protesters

Former Democratic Party MP Ervin Salianji has made public an audio recording that, according to him, raises suspicions of manipulation linked to Albert Nushi. Nushi appeared today on behalf of the State Police to speak about the protesters and claims that armed individuals were present.

According to Salianji, Nushi has previously been involved in cases of manipulation, fabrication and abuse of public office. He claims that the published recording dates from the period when Nushi was serving as deputy police director in Fier, while accusing him of paying people and carrying out the orders of an ordinary criminal.

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The former MP also draws attention to previous allegations against Nushi in Elbasan, where, according to him, Nushi was investigated and suspended for failing to act during armed clashes.

Salianji interprets Nushi’s appearance today as an attempt to make claims about magazines and armed individuals among the protesters, with the aim of tarnishing the civic protest and intimidating participants.

He accuses Prime Minister Edi Rama of using the same people for similar political scenarios and calls for his resignation.

In his response, Salianji writes that Edi Rama is once again relying on the same people for, as he puts it, “dirty work.” According to the former MP, Nushi has previously been used in manipulation mechanisms to help criminal gangs.

Salianji says he has personally experienced the political fabrications carried out by Edi Rama and his supporters, and therefore declares that he will not allow this mechanism to be used against citizens or the protest.

He concludes by emphasizing that no one has the right to manipulate the civic protest and repeats his demand: Rama must resign.