The death of 32-year-old Kristian Josip Perish at the Sveti Ivan psychiatric clinic in Zagreb has caused shock in Croatia and prompted an investigation into how patients are treated at the facility.

Perish, a former athlete and coach, died on October 21, 2026, while he was being treated at the clinic in the Jankomir area. The case became public after footage from security cameras was broadcast, showing staff using force against the 32-year-old, who was restrained in bed. In one of the recorded moments, a staff member is seen placing a pillow over his face.

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The release of the videos prompted widespread reactions. Around 70 people contacted the editorial team of the program “RTL Direkt,” saying they had experienced physical or psychological violence while being treated at the same clinic.

Some of them have chosen to speak publicly about their experiences, raising questions about compliance with safety protocols and standards of patient care. As part of the investigation, four medical technicians have been arrested and are in pretrial detention on suspicion of the aggravated homicide of a vulnerable person. Investigative proceedings have also been extended to other employees who were present at the scene.

According to the family’s lawyer, the footage and evidence collected show that the 32-year-old was beaten and subjected to physical pressure. He also suffered rib fractures. However, the final determination of the cause of death is expected after the forensic examination is completed.

The incident has led to protests in Zagreb and other cities across Croatia. Thousands of people have gathered in the capital, demanding that the case be fully investigated and that those responsible face the legal consequences.

After irregularities were identified in the handling of the case, the clinic’s director, her deputy and the assistant responsible for nursing services were removed from their positions.

Health inspectors found shortcomings in the recording of measures used to physically restrain the patient. They also noted delays in reviewing security-camera footage and notifying the authorities about the incident. The investigation is continuing to fully clarify the circumstances of Kristian Josip Perish’s death and determine the responsibility of the clinic staff.