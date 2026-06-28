“At the end of the day, everything we do, we do for ourselves” — is kindness increasingly being tied to self-interest? (VIDEO)

Kindness nowadays, according to discussions, is increasingly being done out of self-interest as well.

On the show “Shoqet”, Mbresa Hajrullahu stated that this comes as a result of people’s selfishness, Klankosova.tv reports.

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“You can receive a small good deed all the way to the biggest one, and come to the conclusion that everything we do at the end of the day, we do for ourselves,” she said on Klan Kosova.

On the other hand, Klan Kosova journalist Arbreshë Uka said that as the years go by, a person manages to be at peace with themselves because, according to her, someone who is more mature no longer expects anything from others.

Journalist Edlira Çefalia-Zeka also said that kindness should be done only for one’s own peace of mind.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 00:33

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