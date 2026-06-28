Armed Forces helicopter deployed in Gjipe Canyon to rescue two tourists who fell into a ravine

Two Polish tourists fell into a ravine in Gjipe Canyon in the early hours of the morning.

Initially, Himara Police services and firefighting forces went to provide assistance, but the very difficult terrain made it impossible for them to extract them.

Të lidhura

None found

Later, FNSH officers, mountaineers, and the Armed Forces helicopter also arrived in the area; however, the rescue operation remains extremely difficult.

Work has continued throughout the day to evacuate them, but so far it has still not been possible to remove the tourists from the ravine.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 21:39

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