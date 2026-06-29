Argentine footballer in Venezuela faces family tragedy after earthquakes, search for bodies continues

A severe family tragedy has struck an Argentine footballer who plays in Venezuela’s second division, as his wife and two children are listed as missing after the devastating earthquakes that shook the country last week.

Lucas Trejo, a player for Club Sport Marítimo La Guaira, is going through days filled with anguish, caught between hope and despair, as he searches through the rubble for his wife Yanina and their two children, Aarón and Ainhoa. The family’s home collapsed in the coastal area of La Guaira, one of the regions hit hardest by the disaster.

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According to relatives, the player is in a deeply distressed emotional state, while almost nothing remains of the house where the family lived. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing; however, as the hours pass, hopes of finding survivors are fading.

When the earthquakes struck, Trejo was with his team at a training camp in Caracas. He immediately headed home, only to be confronted with a scene of total devastation. Family members have said that “nothing is left,” stressing that the search operations are being carried out with limited equipment and insufficient assistance.

His club has also responded by expressing condolences and solidarity with the footballer. Through a message of support and the publication of a family photograph, the club said the entire team has committed to helping him through this difficult period.

According to authorities, the powerful earthquakes have left more than 1,400 dead and thousands missing, making them among the most destructive in Venezuela’s history. As emergency teams continue working on the ground, the chances of finding survivors are decreasing significantly after the first 72 hours.