Ardita Sinani casts her vote in the elections for the Albanian National Council

Ardita Sinani casts her vote in the elections for the Albanian National Council

The mayor of the Municipality of Presheva, Ardita Sinani, took part today, November 8, in the elections for the Albanian National Council, casting her vote in the electoral process.

Sinani announced in a Facebook post that she had fulfilled her civic duty. She expressed her hope that the elections would be conducted and concluded in an orderly and democratic manner, with the broadest possible participation.

Të lidhura

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At the same time, the mayor of Presheva called on citizens to go to the polls and exercise their right to help determine their shared future.

Sinani emphasized that voting is the most direct way to express the will of citizens, while expressing her wish that this day would reflect democratic culture, civic responsibility and respect for each person’s choice.

“Presheva belongs to all its citizens!” she concluded.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 11:01

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