Arbër Ademi: Pavle Trajanov seeks the return of The Hague cases related to the 2001 war

Arbër Ademi, secretary of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), said on the “N’Dritë” program that a case related to the return of The Hague cases concerning the 2001 war in Macedonia has been under review by the Constitutional Court for two years.

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Ademi said the initiative on this issue was submitted by Pavle Trajanov, who is a VLEN partner in the government.

“We are talking about certain circles that are part of the government and partners of VLEN. Pavle Trajanov, two years ago—we know this. If you do not have the information, Mr Qoku, I have the information,” he said.

According to Ademi, Trajanov also prepared the report on this issue, while criticizing the government partners by saying that they are not informed about developments and that no one asks them about anything.