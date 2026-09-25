Waitz: Equal justice is the foundation of trust in institutions

Skopje – The fight against corruption, strengthening the rule of law and advancing reforms are considered fundamental conditions for North Macedonia’s path toward the European Union. These positions were conveyed during the 25th session of the EU–North Macedonia Joint Parliamentary Committee, being held in Skopje.

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Members of the European Parliament stressed that citizens’ trust in institutions and equal treatment before the law are crucial to curbing the departure of young people and ensuring the country’s sustainable development. Meanwhile, representatives of North Macedonia reiterated that EU membership remains a strategic objective and called for the integration process to be predictable, credible and merit-based.

Member of the European Parliament and the European Parliament’s permanent rapporteur for the country, Thomas Waitz, said that corruption is a problem faced by all EU member states and that none of them is perfect.

“All EU member states are fighting corruption, and none of them is perfect. The aim is to strengthen the rule of law, while the level of corruption varies from one country to another. Austria has also had major corruption cases, but the difference is that many wealthy people also end up facing justice,” Waitz said.

Regarding the Reform Agenda, he called for the completion of amendments to the Criminal Code, stressing that this is necessary for the European Union to make reform-related funds available.

“The Growth Plan contains the principle that, if a country does not implement the reforms within the deadlines, the funds may be transferred to neighboring countries. According to the information I have, North Macedonia has a real opportunity to receive additional funds, perhaps between 70 and 80 million euros. However, the issue is not only about the money. Citizens need a Criminal Code that guarantees an efficient justice system and restores trust in institutions,” Waitz stressed.

Waitz added that justice works when the law is applied equally to everyone and when people in power do not enjoy impunity. He also said that ensuring adequate salaries for judges and police officers is a measure that helps prevent corruption.