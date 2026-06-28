Aramco helicopter crashes in Saudi Arabia, 14 victims on board

A serious aviation incident has been recorded in Saudi Arabia, where 14 people lost their lives after a helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura, a coastal city in the east of the country.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the aircraft belonged to the state-owned oil company Aramco and crashed at around 06:00 local time. None of the people on board survived.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the authorities, all of the victims were Saudi nationals, while investigations have begun to clarify the causes of the accident.

So far, Aramco has not issued an official response to the incident. Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Energy has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

Ras Tanura is considered one of the most important centers of the oil industry in Saudi Arabia, as it is home to one of Aramco’s largest refineries in the Middle East.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 18:35

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