Apartment in Vlora engulfed by flames

An apartment on the second floor of a building in the “Isa Boletini” neighborhood in Vlora was engulfed by flames at around 14:30 today.

According to preliminary information, the fire initially broke out on the apartment’s balcony and then spread toward the kitchen, causing panic among the building’s residents.

Të lidhura None found

Fortunately, the incident is reported to have caused only material damage, with no one injured. It is initially suspected that the fire may have been caused by an electrical spark.