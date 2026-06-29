ANDREA BOCELLI’S HOME BURGLARIZED / Thieves break in during the night and steal valuables worth up to 500,000 euros

A meticulously planned burglary was reported at a villa owned by the family of renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in Forte dei Marmi, in the Lucca area of Italy.

The incident took place overnight, between Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27, while the villa was being rented by an American family spending their vacation in Versilia.

Të lidhura None found

According to the initial investigation, the thieves acted between 9:00 p.m. and midnight, when the family staying at the villa had gone out for dinner.

After entering the residence, the perpetrators searched the rooms and took a large quantity of valuables, including jewelry, luxury watches, cash and bags from expensive brands.

The exact value of the damage has not yet been determined, but initial estimates suggest the amount could reach up to 500,000 euros.

Efforts to identify the perpetrators of the robbery are ongoing.

Checks at the residence found that the villa’s door had not been properly locked and the alarm system had not been activated, which may have made the burglars’ job easier.

The Bocelli family owns several properties in the Versilia area, some of which are rented out during the summer season to high-end tourists.

Authorities are analyzing possible security camera footage from the area and any other evidence that could help clarify the incident.

The mayor of Forte dei Marmi, Bruno Murzi, expressed regret over the incident and said the municipality is doing everything possible to ensure safety, mentioning increased patrols, numerous surveillance cameras and requests for more police forces during the tourist season. He also called on residents and homeowners to use security systems and anti-theft alarms.