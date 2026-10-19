Analyst from the Preševo Valley: Kosovo must be ready for the most dangerous scenarios, but without panic

Territorial claims by Serbian officials against Kosovo, the lack of justice for the armed attack in Banjska and the possibility of a deterioration in the security situation in the region continue to fuel concerns about the state’s integrity and the stability of the Western Balkans.

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In an interview with the newspaper Bota sot, analyst Nehat Hyseni stressed that Kosovo is facing a concrete and prolonged threat that requires a well-coordinated approach involving the strengthening of security bodies, proactive diplomacy, the justice system and partnerships with Euro-Atlantic allies.

Referring to recent statements by Kosovo’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Glauk Konjufca, regarding Serbia’s territorial ambitions and the lack of prosecutions over the events in Banjska, Hyseni stressed that these developments should not be viewed simply as isolated political statements, nor interpreted as indicators that a new conflict is inevitable.

According to him, the threats must be examined in light of political rhetoric, military capabilities and the actual actions of state institutions, while the international community must move from verbal concerns to concrete action to ensure accountability and prevent destabilization.

Focusing on statements by senior Serbian officials, particularly Ivica Dačić’s assertion that the Serbian flag will sooner or later fly over Prizren, Hyseni said such messages run counter to the spirit of good-neighborly relations and efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.

He said that when nationalist rhetoric is accompanied by the political tolerance of individuals involved in armed violence, security concerns take on even greater weight.

According to the analyst, the threat should be assessed on three main pillars: political rhetoric, actual military capabilities and the factual conduct of state institutions.

“Nationalist rhetoric creates a hostile climate and can legitimize territorial claims. Military capabilities determine the possibilities for using force, while concrete actions show whether statements are turning into preparations for destabilization,” Hyseni told Bota sot.

He recalled that the armed attack in Banjska on September 24, 2023, in which Kosovo police officer Afrim Bunjaku was killed, demonstrated that security risks cannot be limited solely to the level of political rhetoric.

According to him, the incident showed that destabilization can take the form of armed operations by organized groups, with serious consequences for Kosovo’s security and constitutional order.

However, Hyseni emphasized that it is essential to distinguish between the possibility of a new escalation and its concrete probability.

He explained that an incident in the north, the actions of armed groups or coordinated provocations are different scenarios from an open military intervention by Serbia, which would have far greater political and strategic consequences, including a possible NATO response.

“The risk should neither be minimized nor dramatized. Kosovo’s institutions must prepare for the most dangerous scenarios without creating panic or turning every political statement into a prediction of a new war,” Hyseni said.

One of the key issues addressed by Hyseni is the lack of accountability for the attack in Banjska and the fact that Milan Radoičić remains free in Serbia, although he is attributed a role in organizing the attack and has himself acknowledged involvement in organizing the armed group.

The analyst views this as a serious problem for justice and international credibility, stressing that the contrast between proceedings in Kosovo and the absence of a corresponding indictment in Serbia raises questions about the equal application of the law.

According to him, the inaction of Serbian authorities fuels the perception that political connections can shield suspects from criminal responsibility.

“The message being conveyed is dangerous: if people involved in a serious attack on security institutions can continue their public lives without facing justice, then the possibility increases that others will view violence as a usable means of achieving political objectives,” Hyseni said.

He also mentioned Radoičić’s public appearance at a rally of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party in Kragujevac in October 2026, describing it as a political signal that the issue of accountability remains unresolved.

However, Hyseni stressed that the public appearance of an individual does not in itself constitute legal evidence of the Serbian state’s responsibility for the attack.

He said that individual criminal responsibility must be established through evidence and court decisions, while any state responsibility requires an examination of evidence concerning involvement, direction or support by state institutions, in accordance with the norms of international law.

“For precisely this reason, Kosovo must rely on documented evidence, international legal cooperation and credible procedures, without allowing the political weight of the issue to replace the standard of judicial proof,” he stressed.

Hyseni believes that diplomatic pressure on Serbia should be more concrete and accompanied by clear demands, measurable criteria and consequences in the event of non-cooperation.

According to him, it is not enough for the European Union and the United States to express concern after every incident if these statements are not accompanied by verifiable steps to investigate and punish those responsible.

He proposes that the EU link progress in the process of normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia to Belgrade’s genuine cooperation on the Banjska case.

According to him, this should include effective investigations, the filing of indictments when sufficient evidence exists, cooperation with international justice mechanisms and implementation of the obligations undertaken.

At the same time, Hyseni believes that the United States and the EU should use diplomatic, legal and financial mechanisms to increase the political cost of inaction by the Serbian authorities.

Possible measures, he said, should be fact-based and consistent with the law, including individual restrictions on those responsible, a review of the benefits of bilateral cooperation and stricter conditionality for institutional support.

Another important aspect is strengthening cooperation between Kosovo’s justice bodies and international partners to exchange evidence, track the financing of armed groups and document the possible chain of command.

Hyseni stressed that the demand for the surrender of suspects should be pursued through the relevant legal instruments and agreements, while respecting international procedures.

He also insisted that the Banjska issue remain an inseparable part of the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue.

“Normalization cannot be built on forgetting an armed attack, but neither can it be built on the indefinite blocking of diplomatic communication. Dialogue must produce security, accountability and implementation of agreements, not merely photographs and protocol statements,” the analyst said.

According to him, international pressure has so far failed to produce the desired results regarding criminal accountability in Serbia. However, this does not mean that international diplomacy has failed entirely, but rather that the instruments used have not been sufficient to change Belgrade’s behavior.

For this reason, he called for a more consistent policy, with clear criteria, reasonable deadlines and predictable consequences.

Speaking about Kosovo’s long-term security, Hyseni said that KFOR’s presence remains an essential element of the country’s security architecture.

According to him, the importance of this mission is linked not only to the number of troops, but also to its ability to prevent escalation, monitor the situation, respond to crises and make the use of force more costly for any party.

The analyst stressed that coordination between Kosovo’s institutions, KFOR, NATO, the United States and European partners is essential for exchanging information, assessing risks and responding jointly to incidents.

In this sense, he views diplomacy and security as two complementary pillars of protecting Kosovo’s sovereignty, which must be developed in parallel.

Hyseni stressed that current security measures must be assessed continuously, as risks change and require institutional preparedness, coordination and sufficient response capabilities.

He called for continued professional strengthening of the Kosovo Police, defense capabilities, intelligence and cybersecurity, as well as investment in the protection of critical infrastructure.

However, according to him, the development of these capabilities should take place in close cooperation with allies, with institutional transparency and respect for the rights of all citizens.

“Sustainable security is not built through armaments alone. It requires democratic institutions, the rule of law, social cohesion and citizens’ trust,” Hyseni stressed.

He also sees the integration of Kosovo’s Serb citizens into legitimate institutions, without pressure or interference from illegal structures, as an important condition for long-term stability.

At the same time, the analyst believes that Pristina should maintain active diplomacy with Washington and European capitals, while every action in the security field should be proportionate, legally justified and coordinated with international partners.

According to him, such an approach strengthens Kosovo’s position and makes it more difficult for anyone to portray it as a destabilizing factor in the region.

At the conclusion of his analysis, Hyseni said that Konjufca’s statements reflect real concerns about Kosovo’s security and sovereignty.

He stressed that the territorial claims expressed by Serbian officials, the lack of criminal accountability for the attack in Banjska and the political tolerance of individuals linked to it constitute a combination that should not be underestimated.

However, the analyst believes that the most effective response should not rely on fear, excessive rhetoric or diplomatic isolation, but on an integrated strategy combining military deterrence, justice, diplomacy and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

He said Kosovo needs political unity around vital interests, strategic coordination with the United States and the European Union, and a functional KFOR capable of fulfilling its mandate.

At the same time, Hyseni called on the international community to understand that lasting peace cannot be guaranteed if armed attacks remain without accountability.

“The message that must come from Pristina is clear: Kosovo is committed to peace, regional cooperation and Euro-Atlantic integration, but it cannot accept violations of its sovereignty, territorial threats and impunity,” he told Bota sot.

Hyseni concluded that Kosovo’s long-term security depends on its ability to combine deterrence with diplomacy, the strengthening of institutions with international cooperation, and the demand for justice with respect for international law.

According to him, only through this approach can lasting peace be built, in which dialogue is accompanied by accountability and international law is applied without double standards.