An Area of Shrubs and Olive Trees Catches Fire in Hekal, Mallakastër

Several hectares of land covered with shrubs and olive trees were engulfed by fire in the village of Hekal in Mallakastër. The blaze broke out at around 9:00 in the morning and, although the initial intervention by Ballsh firefighters managed to put it out, strong winds at midday caused the flames to reignite.

To bring the situation under control, Mallakastër firefighters resumed the operation, supported by units from Fier. Since the affected area is located near the territory of the Bylis Archaeological Park, aerial intervention was also deployed.

Të lidhura

None found

The flames have been extinguished; however, firefighting forces remain on the ground monitoring the area to prevent any unexpected developments, as strong winds could help reactivate the fire, especially during the night hours.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 17:06

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