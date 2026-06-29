An apartment catches fire in Vlora, flames engulf home in the “Isa Boletini” neighborhood

Around 14:30 today, an apartment on the second floor of a building in the “Isa Boletini” neighborhood in Vlora was engulfed by fire.

According to initial information, the flames first broke out on the apartment’s balcony and then spread toward the kitchen.

Të lidhura None found

It was the building’s residents themselves who immediately notified the fire service, while firefighters went to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control.

According to information provided by firefighters, only material damage was recorded and there were no injuries.