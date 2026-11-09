Alarm in Vlorë as vomiting cases rise amid suspected drinking water contamination in two neighborhoods

Alarm in Vlorë as vomiting cases rise amid suspected drinking water contamination in two neighborhoods

The number of people seeking medical help at Vlorë Regional Hospital has risen after they developed symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea.

The cases are mainly concentrated in the “28 Nëntori” and “29 Nëntori” neighborhoods, where several residents have sought treatment at the emergency department.

Të lidhura

None found

According to available information, patients were given intravenous fluids and the necessary medical care before being sent home, without requiring hospital admission.

Initial suspicions center on the quality of drinking water in these areas. The problem is suspected to have begun following repairs to the water supply network and the restoration of the water supply.

Meanwhile, tests on water samples found no chlorine in two of them, while the other samples showed parameters within permitted limits.

Despite these suspicions, there has so far been no official confirmation that residents’ health problems were caused by drinking the water.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 10:16

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