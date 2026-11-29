One hundred candidates took part in a written test organized by the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council as part of the recruitment of 34 new state prosecutors. Those selected will serve in the basic prosecution offices of the Republic of Kosovo; 10 of the positions are reserved for the Serb community.

Of those who took the test, 48 were women and 52 were men. They included three candidates from the Serb community and one from the Bosniak community.

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The test was held at the Faculty of Law of the University of Pristina. According to the announcement, it was organized on the principles of transparency, integrity, meritocracy and equal opportunity for all candidates. The process was led by Arian Gashi, chair of the Commission for the Recruitment of State Prosecutors, alongside the commission’s other members.

The announcement said the written test was prepared on the day it was held, in the presence of local and international observers and monitors from the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the AVONET Network of Non-Governmental Organizations. They also observed the entire testing process. According to the announcement, this practice is intended to protect the integrity of the test, strengthen confidence in the objectivity and impartiality of the selection process, and ensure independent oversight and transparency.

Following the written test, recruitment will proceed to the remaining stages in accordance with the established procedures and criteria.