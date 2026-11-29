Prosecutor’s office gives details of operation in which three suspects were detained, with cooperation from the KIA

The Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina has announced that three people were detained during an operation to prevent an aggravated murder. The operation took place on November 28 and 29 in cooperation with the Kosovo Police and the Kosovo Intelligence Agency (KIA).

On November 28, two people were detained on the order of the State Prosecutor. Another suspect was detained on November 29 on the order of the prosecutor on duty. Each was ordered held for 48 hours.

Të lidhura None found

All three are suspected of jointly preparing to commit aggravated murder, as well as unauthorized possession, control or ownership of weapons.

Searches and raids were carried out at several locations in Pristina, Obiliq and Gjakova to find the suspects and secure physical evidence.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, a pistol with a silencer and five rounds of ammunition were found and seized in a suspect vehicle. A TT-type handgun with seven rounds of ammunition was also seized from the home of one of the suspects.

The Prosecutor’s Office said it would ask the competent court to order pretrial detention for the three suspects within the legal deadline. Meanwhile, investigations continue to locate and arrest other suspects who remain at large.