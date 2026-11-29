Filipçe denies Zaev’s influence and says he will not allow LSDM to split

Venko Filipçe, leader of LSDM, rejected claims that former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev still influences the party’s decisions and direction through him.

Speaking on “Night Studio” on 4TV, Filipçe said: “I am a professor of neurosurgery; no one can control me. I lead the party independently and legitimately, without anyone’s influence.”

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According to Filipçe, Zaev is no longer involved in politics. He said LSDM makes its decisions independently, while also considering proposals from within its ranks.

He said he would not allow the party to split further and accused OBRM-PDUKM of benefiting from a weak opposition.

Filipçe said he aims for LSDM to win the next elections and form a pro-European government.