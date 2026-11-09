88 years since the “Night of Broken Glass”, the Nazi attacks on Jews

November 9 marks the International Day Against Fascism and Antisemitism. This date honors the memory of the victims of the Nazi regime and draws attention to the dangers of racism, antisemitism, xenophobia and extremist ideologies.

The commemoration is linked to “Kristallnacht”, known as the Night of Broken Glass. On November 9 and 10, 1938, the Nazi regime carried out violent attacks against Jews in Germany and Austria, in one of the darkest episodes in European history.

Të lidhura None found

During that night and in the days that followed, dozens of Jews were killed and thousands more were assaulted. Around 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and taken to concentration camps.

The attacks left the Jewish community’s synagogues, shops and homes burned, looted and destroyed. Shattered glass from shop windows covered the streets, giving the event the name by which it is known today.

Kristallnacht marked a turning point in the Nazi persecution of Jews, as discrimination and violence against them became organized by the state.

The events of November 1938 preceded the systematic extermination of the Holocaust, during which around 6 million Jews were murdered.

Remembering this event serves not only to preserve history but also to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

To this end, international organizations, activists and educational institutions organize awareness-raising activities that promote tolerance, coexistence and respect for human rights.

The European network UNITED for Intercultural Action coordinates a campaign to engage citizens, schools and organizations in opposing right-wing extremism and hate speech.

The message of this day remains important today: ignoring discrimination and hatred can pave the way for history to repeat itself. Remembrance, education and opposition to every form of intolerance are essential to protecting democracy and human rights.