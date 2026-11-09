SDSM: We warned about Alta Bank back in December; it is the government that is panicking

The opposition SDSM says it has been raising concerns for months about Alta Bank, its suspected political and business ties, and possible financial transfers. According to the party, institutions are failing to respond adequately. It says it has asked National Bank Governor Trajko Slaveski and the relevant authorities to clarify their handling of the bank and the safety of citizens’ funds.

In a statement titled “We are not spreading panic, we have been warning since December; the only ones panicking are VMRO-DPMNE and Mickoski,” SDSM says it made information public as early as December last year about suspected media financing through the bank. The party also mentions ties between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, as well as individuals linked to Serbia’s security structures.

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According to SDSM, it had previously published information about five tonnes of drugs, the arrival of media outlets from Serbia, and links between these developments and political and business interests in the region. These remain allegations by the party; their veracity must be established through evidence and action by the relevant institutions.

The party also criticised Governor Trajko Slaveski. It says he had previously responded to reports about Alta Bank with threats and advice not to file lawsuits against the bank. SDSM wants to know why the bank’s licence has not been revoked if there are serious suspicions about its operations, and what measures the National Bank, police and prosecution are taking.

SDSM also raises concerns about citizens’ access to their funds. It claims that payment restrictions make it harder for depositors to access their money, while companies can use their funds without hindrance. The party also seeks clarification on the difference between the repayment of insured deposits in the event of bankruptcy and the current arrangement, under which access to funds is restricted.