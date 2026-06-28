After the incident in Magurë, residents demand through a petition that the suspects not be allowed to return to the village

Residents of Magurë in Lipjan have signed a petition demanding that the people suspected of being involved in the recent incident not be allowed to return to the village.

The petition was signed during a meeting with residents, where the latest developments were reviewed in the case in which KLA veteran Bekim Meta was injured. At the end of the meeting, it was decided that the document would be submitted to the Kosovo Police and the Prosecutor’s Office.

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The incident had taken place four days earlier, when, according to suspicions, a group of people from the Roma community attacked Skënder Shahini in front of his house, as well as KLA war veteran Bekim Meta.

Ramë Bardhi, a member of the Magurë village council, said that the people who, according to him, bear responsibility for this case should not be allowed to enter the village again.

“Thank God nothing worse happened, because something even more serious could have happened, but it stopped at that. I am of the opinion, if you agree as well, that these criminals — we have taken all your names in signatures — should never return to Magurë again,” he said.

Bardhi added that this incident had not affected only three families, but all the families of Magurë.

“This did not happen to three families, but to all the families of Magurë. It is everyone’s case,” Bardhi stressed.

The chairman of the Magurë village council, Ramiz Gashi, also said that the latest case had shaken the residents and called on citizens to cooperate with the justice authorities with any information they may have.

“The latest case that happened has shaken us all; it is a very serious case, one that none of us expected from some notorious criminals, who have never been welcome here. Because we all know what they have done here. And those who know something about them should not keep it to themselves, but should come forward before justice and make a statement. Not ‘I heard,’ not ‘I didn’t hear,’ but if you know the truth, say it,”

Gashi also stressed that the case had caused great concern among residents, also mentioning KLA veteran Bekim Meta.

“We are very concerned about the latest case involving our soldier, Bekim Meta, who was targeted by some criminal hands,” he stressed.

Village resident Shaban Qerimi also spoke at the meeting, expressing support for the residents of Magurë and saying they would stand by any decision made regarding this case.

“I want to tell all my fellow villagers that whatever decision is made, we Ashkalis are with you as well,” he stressed.

Regarding the incident, the court in Lipjan ordered house arrest for KLA veteran and war invalid Bekim Meta, as well as for Skendër Shahini, parties involved in the incident.