After the end of “Vidovdan” in Gazimestan, police detain several Serbs over nationalist songs

A gathering of a number of Serbian citizens in Gazimestan, organized to mark the so-called “Vidovdan Holiday,” ended without any incidents.

However, after the event concluded, police detained several people.

Të lidhura None found

They are suspected of singing nationalist songs against the state of Kosovo.

The suspects were identified during checks of participants as they were leaving Gazimestan and were then escorted by police.

As of now, the Kosovo Police have not yet disclosed the number of people detained.

Throughout the day, the Kosovo Police had increased security measures in place, while all visitors were also subjected to strict checks.

Drones were also spotted at this event, patrolling the surrounding area.