After Republicans’ defeat in US elections, Musk jokes about “space lasers”

After Republicans’ defeat in US elections, Musk jokes about “space lasers”

Elon Musk responded ironically to the results of the US midterm elections, in which Democrats won both chambers of Congress.

In a post on X, the platform he owns, the billionaire joked about claims of election interference. He wrote that, apparently, his space “lasers” meant to influence the vote had not worked this time. He accompanied the message with a surprised emoji and a shrugging emoji.

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The comment was published as US media outlets reported the first results and projected losses for Republicans. Shortly before, Musk had written on X that data centers in space were looking quite appealing to him at that moment.

Musk had also been involved in the campaign, spending hundreds of millions of dollars to support Republican candidates.

In Texas, according to projections by US media outlets, Democrat James Tallarico won the Senate race against Republican Ken Paxton, an ally of President Donald Trump. The result ended more than three decades of Republican dominance in this race in the state.

Musk’s two posts appeared in quick succession as the results pointed to significant shifts in the US political balance.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 09:31

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