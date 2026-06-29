After Officer’s Death in Vërmica, Police Union Calls for Life Insurance for Police Officers

The Kosovo Police Union has reacted to the tragic death of police officer Rexhep Gashi, who lost his life after being struck by a car while on duty in Vërmica.

In a statement to the media, the KPU stressed that the case of a police officer losing his life in the line of duty once again brings into focus, in its view, the urgent need to address essential issues for police officers, particularly life and health insurance.

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“The Kosovo Police carry out duties with a high level of responsibility and often in conditions that pose increased risks to their lives and health,” the statement said.

The union called on the responsible institutions to act as quickly as possible with concrete measures to resolve these longstanding issues, so that police officers are provided with the protection and support they deserve.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 17:50

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