After 106 Hours Under the Rubble, 21-Year-Old Rescued Alive in Venezuela

A 21-year-old man was pulled out alive from the rubble of an apartment building in La Guaira, Venezuela, after being trapped for 106 hours following the devastating earthquakes that struck the country.

The operation to rescue him lasted 43 hours and was carried out by teams from Venezuela, Mexico, and El Salvador. Aaron Levi Cantillo Vargas was initially located by search-and-rescue teams, but the effort to extract him became more difficult because the lifeless body of a man lay between him and the rescuers.

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Only after the victim’s body was removed were the teams able to continue the work to free the 21-year-old. During this time, a doctor managed to give him fluids at the right moment, keeping him hydrated and increasing the chances of a successful outcome for the operation.

The young man’s rescue has once again brought hope, both to emergency crews and to families who are still searching for their missing loved ones.